Eugene Muellner

Eugene R. Muellner, 90, of Spooner passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
Eugene was born on January 27, 1930, in St. Paul to Joseph and Alma (Moser) Muellner. He was a proud veteran of 33 years in the Minnesota Air National Guard/US Air Force.
Gene enjoyed the great outdoors including hunting, fishing, camping, traveling by car, and hopping trains in his youth. He also loved motorcycles; his first was a 1939 Indian Chief and his last a 1996 Honda Shadow.
Gene and Janet enjoyed their homes in the Northwoods, whether on a lake or with wooded land. He was an active member of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Spooner. He was a unique individual and will be missed by all.
Gene is survived by his wife, Janet; nine children; one sister, Joan Corcoran; and a loving extended family.
A funeral service for Gene will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, at noon at Spooner Funeral Home with Deacon Marlene Hogue officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will be held at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred to the Washburn County Area Humane Society.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Gene’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
