Eugene Klawitter

Eugene "Gene" O. Klawitter, 91 of Champlin, Minnesota, and Minong, Wisconsin, passed away on August 27, 2021.

Eugene was born in Duluth and graduated from Duluth Central High in 1947.

A born salesman – beginning with his Duluth paper route – Eugene returned from the Korean Conflict, and after several sales jobs, began a real estate practice with Wally Erickson. Building Realty Exchange Company together, they bought, sold, and managed properties in Wisconsin and Minnesota, and Eugene was a wonderful landlord.

In addition to his devotion and love for his wife of 56 years Patricia (Brasket), Eugene loved the Lord, exemplifying daily the good news in his interactions with everyone he met. Eugene was known for his wonderful laugh and smile, a great sense of humor, and his generosity, and will sincerely be missed by all.

Eugene is survived by his wife, Pat; his daughter, Tracy; his granddaughter, Samantha; and his many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, Peggy (Johnson) and Alfred Klawitter; brother, Calvin; and sister, Helen Day.

Funeral service to be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 2, at Gearhart Funeral Home, 552 East River Rd., Anoka, with visitation one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m..

Burial with Military Honors will be held 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.

