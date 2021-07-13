Eugene Huntington

Eugene E. Huntington, 76, of Shell Lake, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire after a brief illness. He was born on July 29, 1944.

Geno, as he was known to his friends, was a full-blooded Sioux Indian, proud of his heritage. He had many friends at Lac Courte Oreilles. He has lived in Shell Lake for the last 20 years and was always a helpful and hard worker who will be missed by his many friends. He enjoyed passing time with friends and being outdoors.

Eugene joined the U.S. Army in 1962 and served in Germany. He will be interred at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Hwy. 53, near Spooner, on Tuesday, July 27, at 11 a.m. with military honors. Native American rites will take place at a later date.

It is asked that no flowers or cards be sent; instead, memorials may be given to the church of your choice or favorite charity in his honor.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence: chippewavalleycrematio.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Huntington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments