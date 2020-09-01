Eugene Christiansen

Eugene Clayton Christiansen, 88, of Shell Lake passed away on August 23, 2020, at Essentia Health – Duluth.
He was born on September 17, 1931, in Shell Lake to John and Ann (Hillman) Christiansen. He was married in 1974 to Kathleen Stouffer, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children, Christopher Christiansen, Becky Christiansen, Tammy Metzler, and Terry Welch; grandchildren, Terry Welch Jr., Katlyn Christiansen, Khloe Christiansen, Abby Williamson, Callie Jo Williamson, and Solice Dickens; great-grandchild, Grayson Korbel; sister, Joyce Magnusson; and nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.
Eugene was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen; son, Jay Metzler; and brothers, Johnny Christiansen, Orvylle Christiansen, Cyril Christiansen, Wallace Christiansen, and Gordon Christiansen.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on August 29, at Shell Lake Cemetery with Rev. Jean Waldron officiating.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
