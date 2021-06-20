Ernest Moll passed away on February 3, 2021, at age 98 in Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire. He died due to complications after a fall. He was born on October 24, 1922.
Ernie served in the Navy during World War II, on the large flying boat: PB2Y Coronado. He was at Midway Island just after the Japanese attack that turned the tide of the war in the Pacific. During his travels he was part the crew that flew Admiral Ernest King, the commander of Navy in the Pacific. Ernie once said he flew for nine months never landing or taking off of the ground.
He worked for many years for Bell Telephone and lived in Minneapolis with Lois. They would often travel to Texas to fill in for Bell. He was a bit of a sensation when he returned with a beautiful Stetson and was featured in the company newsletter.
He is survived by his wife, Lois, and sister, Janet.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Nancy.
A graveside service with Military Honors was held on Friday, June 18,2021, at 3 p.m. at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
