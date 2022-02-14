Emma Florence Spaulding Hansen, 105, Spooner, passed away on February 13, 2022.
Emma was born July 26, 1916, in Trego Township to James and Alice Spaulding. On October 19, 1935, she married the love of her life, George C. Hansen, in Des Plaines, IL, where they resided until moving to the Town of Rusk, WI, in 1938. Emma and her husband moved to San Antonio, TX, in 1941, where George served in World War II. After the war was over, they moved back home to the Town of Rusk in 1945, and lived there until moving to Spooner in 1973, where they both remained until their deaths.
Emma was a hard-working woman. For a great many years, she sorted and bagged cranberries at the Midwest Cranberry Marsh. She worked in dietary at the Spooner Nursing Home (now Maple Ridge) for 20 years, retiring in 1978. Emma was one of the first members of the Spooner Wesleyan Church, and greatly enjoyed services and Bible studies. She especially loved sermons full of “fire and brimstone”! Emma was a very resourceful woman, literally, there was nothing she couldn’t do if she put her mind to it. She loved her family, blueberry picking, making others feel special. Emma was such a good mother, and the best grandmother in the world.
Emma Hansen was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, George C. Hansen; son James B. Hansen; son-in-law Thomas Rogers; two great-granddaughters: Megan Marie Anderson and Ever Grace Hansen; sisters: Sylvia Lawrence, Inez Andresen and Lottie Voigtlander; and brothers: Harvey and Oliver Spaulding.
Emma is survived by two sons: Clifford (Pamela) Hansen, Roberts, WI; Randy (Jackie) Hansen, Spooner, WI; two daughters Ellen (Bob) Reiter, Spooner, WI; Gail Rogers (Bill VanRoe), Sioux Falls, SD; daughter-in-law Linda Hansen, St. Croix Falls, WI; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; and many very special nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Emma Hansen will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11am, at the Spooner Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Gormong officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 10-11am at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Greendale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Emma desired memorials be given to the Happy Day Club (Alzheimer’s) Respite Program, P.O. Box 453, Spooner, WI 54801.
