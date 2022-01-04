Emily Vanda

Emily Kay Vanda will forever be in our hearts and thoughts. Emily was an incredible woman with indelible gifts and talents. She was very gifted in the arts. She had an amazing way with words, poetry, writing, and singing. She was known for her talent in the drama world. She also had a voice that anyone would have been blessed to hear.

She always called a spade a spade and would not put up with anyone trying to call it otherwise. She was a fierce and gentle protector of those she loved. And when she thought no one was looking, she held her childlike innocence in stride. She was brave and bold and strong-hearted.

She is survived by her grandmother, Beverly Tourville; father, Joseph Vanda; sister, Rachel (James) Campbell, and her many aunts, uncles, cousins, and her nephew who all loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Charlie Vanda; grandma, Helen Vanda; grandpa, John Tourville; and her mother, Yvette Vanda.

A memorial service was held Sunday, Jan. 2, at Williams Lobermeier Funeral Home in Duluth, Minnesota.

