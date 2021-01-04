Emilee Miller

Emilee M. Miller, 82, passed from this earth into the everlasting arms of Jesus on December 31, 2020, in Rice Lake while under the wonderful care of Cambridge Senior Living and Lakeview Hospice.
She was born on December 30, 1938, to Russell and Esther Kessler in Astoria, Illinois. She graduated from Astoria High School in 1956 followed by attending two years at Manchester College in North Manchester, Indiana, after which she had several bookkeeping jobs. During that time, she was a member of Woodland Church of the Brethren.
She was married to Wallace Miller from Carrington, North Dakota, on December 30, 1970, after meeting as pen pals through Accent on Living, a magazine for Christians with disabilities. Despite their handicaps from contracting polio during their teenage years, they lived and worked together diligently on Wallace’s family farm in North Dakota until their retirement and were active members of Kvernes Lutheran Church.
Emilee remained unwaveringly by her husband’s side over the past two years as they transitioned into assisted living facility care due to Wallace’s progressive Alzheimer’s disease.
She is survived by her husband, Wallace; children, Lori Asleson and Donald Miller, Devils Lake, North Dakota, and Mavis and Brian Melton, Spooner. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sisters, Elaine (Dwayne) Yost and Margaret (Luther) Fowler; her brother, Roger (Jane) Kessler; brothers-in-law, Milton Miller and Terry Deehr; sister-in-law, Verna Kautzman; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; daughter, Lisa Miller; sisters, Verlena (and Dick) Driver and Pollyanna (and Jack) Pittman; sisters-in-law, Lois (and Devain) Helmer, Karen Deehr, and Gloria Miller; and brothers-in-law, Howard (and Jean) Miller and Gary Kautzman.
No services are planned. In memory and honor of Emilee, who would want the glory to go to God, do what she would do today – be thankful for something, pray for somebody, read your Bible, or send a letter of encouragement to someone to brighten their day.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories and/or condolences may be left for Emilee’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.