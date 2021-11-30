Elvera ‘Mimi’ Robertson

Elvera “Mimi” (Lund) Robertson passed away peacefully, at the age of 73, on Nov. 28, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospice in Duluth, Minnesota, after a very long and courageous battle with cancer.
Elvera was born in Urbana, Illinois, on July 12, 1948, to James and Vivian Lund. She married David Robertson on July 22, 1967.
Her wish was that there be no lengthy list of her accomplishments, so we will only mention that she was an OB Registered Nurse and childbirth instructor for 40 years, she was a producer of beautiful quilts for many decades, that she loved golf and gardening and collecting community cookbooks, and that she had been a private pilot, a Brownie leader and Girl Scout cookie chairperson, and a long-time American Legion Auxiliary Unit 499 member and officer.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, David Robertson of Superior, Wisconsin; mother, Vivian Williams Lund of Gordon, Wisconsin; sister, Carole Lund (Gerald) Kroll of Poplar, Wisconsin; nephew, Jovin (Breena) Kroll of Poplar, Wisconsin; niece, Carey Kroll (Tyler) Carlson; two grandnieces; two grandnephews; and so many wonderfully loyal and caring friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Anthony Lund.
At Elvera’s request, due to the pandemic, there will be no visitation or funeral. Instead, she asks that each of her family members and friends pick their own sunny afternoon to think of her and remember all the fun and happy times they shared with her.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when public health issues permit it to be done safely.
Interment will be in a private service at the Gordon Memorial Cemetery.
She would like to thank all the dedicated nurses, doctors, and staff of St. Luke’s Hospital and Hospice, Unit 2-West, St. Luke’s Regional Cancer Center and Infusion Center of Duluth, and M. Health Fairview East in Minneapolis.
