Elsie Stellrecht

Elsie Evangeline (Durand) Stellrecht was born on April 3, 1927, and died on December 12, 2020. She lived a long and fruitful life beyond 93 years.
Elsie grew up on a small dairy farm, the third youngest of 12 children born to Napoleon and Louise Durand. A scholar at Spooner High School, she kept her eye on Warren Stellrecht as a potential beau. They married in June 1945, and to that union nine children were born.
Warren and Elsie lived and farmed in the town of Dewey for most of their 61 years together.
Elsie was known for her many talents and interests. She was an avid reader and gardener, an accomplished cook, baker, and seamstress, and an ardent bird watcher. Knitting was a favorite hobby for many years as she enjoyed making warm items for her family.
Elsie loved people and adored her grandchildren. No matter how busy, she always took time for you and made you special.
Especially close to God, she remained to the end of her long life a devout Christian. Elsie was an example of Christ’s love in her servanthood to others as long as she was able.
Elsie will be remembered and missed by many but especially her children, Jan Erickson, Wally Stellrecht, Linda (Wesley’s wife) Stellrecht, Diane Stellrecht, Beth (Allan) Lawrence, Jeff (Nancy) Stellrecht, Mark (Laurel) Stellrecht, Mary (Phil) Watkins, and Lori (Lyndon) Becker.
Also left on this earth are her 19 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Judy Durand; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Mency, infants Joseph and Isabelle, Gert, Edward, Rachelle, Dorothy, Lucille, Deene, Irene, and Willy; husband, Warren; son, Wes; and infant grandchildren.
A private funeral Mass will celebrate her new life on January 16, 2021, at St Joseph Catholic Church in Shell Lake. Interment will be mid-year at Sacred Heart Cemetery in the town of Scott. The family hopes to serve a picnic lunch after the interment service for extended family to share memories.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner because of the loving care that Elsie received while there.
