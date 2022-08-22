Elsie Marie (Kaiser) Melton

Elsie Marie (Kaiser) Melton, age 86, passed away August 16th, 2022, at Country Terrace Vita Care, with her daughter and granddaughter by her side, from complications of COVID-19, strong in her faith.

She was a lifelong resident of Washburn County, born June 24th, 1936, at the farm and resort of Fred and Martha Burmeister (Sprague) in Casey Township to Arthur and Clara Kaiser (Burmeister).

