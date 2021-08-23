Ellie Weiland took her last breath on earth August 17, 2021, at the age of 90, peacefully at home in Prescott, Arizona.
Ellie was born on September 21, 1930. She was a life-long learner: She graduated from Spooner High School and studied at the University of Wisconsin in Madison and the University of Northern Colorado, in Greeley, Colorado.
She traveled far and wide, always making new friends along the way and keeping the old as gold. She visited 48 of the 50 United States and landed on many islands and five of the seven continents.
She had many occupations: housemaker, piano teacher, choir director, composer, Sunday school and Bible study teacher, secretary, in-home healthcare giver, and a volunteer nursing home minister. She retired at the age of 88.
In between her many occupations she raised three children, all who survive her: Erick Weiland and his wife, Susan, of Tucson, Arizona, and two daughters, Alyson Nicholls of Whitehall, Montana, and Wendy Weiland of Prescott, Arizona. She has four grandchildren: Ivy Leaif Cheek, Racheal Landis, Beverly McCartney, and Harold Crow; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Edna Wingler; and her husband of 49 years, Fritz Weiland.
A celebration of her life will be held on August 30 at 11 a.m. in Goldwater Lake, Prescott, Arizona, in the Lakeview Ramada. She will be laid to rest next to her mother and father on October 8 at 11 a.m. at Spooner Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Samaritan’s Purse, Fellowship of Christians and Jews, TBN, Daystar or Maggie’s Hospice in Prescott, Arizona.
Advanced Cremation Care in Prescott, Arizona, handled arrangements.
