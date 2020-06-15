Ellen Schmitz

Ellen Marie Schmitz (nee Chappell), 77, of Spooner and formerly of California, died on June 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family in Spooner. While she suffered for many years from rheumatoid arthritis, she always had a smile, positive attitude, and love of life.
Ellen was born on October of 1942 to Roy and Marian Chappell in Ontario, California. She graduated from Chaffee High School and San Jose State and taught home economics at the Corona Del Mar High School in Newport Beach for 10 years.
She met David Schmitz at a Marine Corps mixer and married three months later at the Marine Corps Air Station in Santa Ana, California. She bravely moved to the cold north, Spooner, Wisconsin, in 20-below temps, in February of 1975 to own and operate Jim’s SuperValu, now Schmitz’s Economart.
Ellen was very involved in the Spooner community. She was a Girl Scout leader, a member of the Spooner Civic Club, and was an avid gardener and a member of the Spooner Garden Club for many years.
She enjoyed shopping, sewing, and knitting, and was an excellent seamstress. She loved adventure and travel and earned both her motorcycle and private pilot’s licenses. She flew with her husband for their entire 49 years of marriage. Ellen was a loving wife, mother, and doting grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, David; children, Gretchen Buxton (Scott) of Bemidji, Minnesota, Ingrid Ney (Corey) of Medina, Minnesota, and Ted Schmitz (Laura) of Spooner; nine grandchildren, Henry, June, Elizabeth, Liam, Oliver, Samantha, Margaret, David, and Phoebe; brother, Glen Chappell (Suzanne), Redlands, California; sister, Marcia Lovelady (Phil), Upland, California; and eight nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Marian and Roy Chappell, and sister, Kay Kent.
A private funeral Mass will be held for Ellen. A public visitation will be held at the Warbirds North Airport, located at W7953 Cty. Hwy. E, Spooner, on Thursday, June 18, at 11 a.m. with a service officiated by Fr. Phil Juza at 12:30 p.m. A luncheon will follow. A private burial will be held at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Spooner Garden Club, N8385 Loon Lake Rd., Spooner, WI 54801.
Arrangements were entrusted to Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Ellen’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
