Elizabeth Olson

Update: Funeral services have been set for Elizabeth "Liz" Olson. Her full obituary is at spooneradvocate.com.

Elizabeth "Liz" Olson passed away on January 29, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Trego Park on Friday, July 30, from noon to 5 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Olson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

