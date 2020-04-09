Elizabeth Herrli

Elizabeth A. Herrli, 102, of Webb Lake passed away peacefully in her sleep on the early morning of April 8, 2020, at the Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
Elizabeth was born on October 14, 1917, in Chicago to Mabel (Burrington) and Alexander Scott.
On April 20, 1940, Elizabeth married Walter Herrli in Chicago. From that union, four daughters were born: June, Betty, Nancy, and Donna. Elizabeth was a wonderful homemaker and loved to cook and care for her family. She enjoyed being on the lake, swimming, fishing, gardening, crocheting, knitting, raising chickens, and her beloved Pomeranian dogs.
Elizabeth will be deeply missed and always remembered for her caring personality, generous spirit, and the love she had for others.
In 1978, Walt and Elizabeth retired to Nicaboyne Lake in the Webb Lake area.
Elizabeth's faith was very important to her, she was a born again Christian and a devoted member of Spooner Baptist Church. A true prayer warrior, she liked to read and study the Bible and memorize Bible verses, heavily influenced by her mother's strong faith and her love for the Lord.
She is survived by her children, June Faudree, Betty (Jim) Murawski, Nancy Barkdoll, and Donna (Rex) Morelock; grandchildren, Paul (Dulcie) Ashworth, Margaret (Ken) Strotheide, Jim (MaryBeth) Murawski, Brian (Jolee) Murawski, Mary (Nels) Gebben, Karen Nielsen, Joan (Hans) Miller, Amy Anderson, Dixie (Kyle) Luedtke, and Niki Kiriakopoulos; 25 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; nephew, Edward (Billie) Hajek; and many relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter Herrli; sister, Evelyn Hajek; and son-in-laws, Albert Ashworth and Thomas Faudree III.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Regional Hospice in Spooner, Cross Roads Christian Church at A&H in Webster, and Spooner Baptist Church.
Special thanks to the caring, compassionate and attentive nurses at Maple Ridge Care Center and Regional Hospice. "Mom also wants us to send special thanks to Dr. Laura Boehlke-Bray at Spooner Health for her attentive, thorough, and loving care for Mom over the years," the family said.
Due to the current health crisis, a Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home in Webster. Online condolences may be expressed at www.swedberg-taylor.com.
