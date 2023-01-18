Elizabeth 'Betty' Louise Stebbings

Elizabeth "Betty" Louise Stebbings, née Bebeau, passed away on January 3, 2023, at Pillars of Prospect Park in Minneapolis, MN.

Betty was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on December 30, 1931, to Henry and Odile Bebeau (Lonzo). She graduated from East High School in 1950 with honors and remained in Green Bay into her mid-twenties. She met her future husband, Stuart "Gene" Stebbings, and they were married in May of 1957 and lived in eastern Wisconsin and Iowa before eventually moving to the Minneapolis area. Shortly after retiring in 1993, they moved to Loon Lake, near Spooner, Wisconsin. She, along with Stuart, was very involved with the Wisconsin Historical Society, Genealogical Society and the founding of the Loon Lake Association.

