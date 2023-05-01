Elizabeth Ann Bisek Haas passed into the welcome presence of her Lord on January 12, 2023. Born to Emma (Kanera) and Joseph Bisek on the family farm near Lidgerwood, North Dakota, on Jan. 29, 1928, Betty, the only name she ever went by, learned the hard lessons of Depression farm life and used them in adult life - wasting little, making good use of everything. As a young woman, Betty and her mother worked with North Dakota artist Ida G. Bisek, assembling pheasant feathers and dyed prairie grasses to produce Prairie Pictures. In 1947, she met Ted Haas, a Lidgerwood native and returning WWII vet. They were married on Aug. 3, 1949, and moved to East St. Paul and Maplewood, MN. Ted was the love of her life, best friend and preferred companion till his death in 2004. Together, they raised four children - Michael (Deborah Woolf), Kathryn (Robert) Focht, Gregory (Denise) and Jeffrey (Lynne). From 1988 till Ted's passing, she also greatly enjoyed their lake home in Cumberland, WI, site of many happy times with him and the family.
Betty enjoyed and was skilled at keeping and running a home - her family enjoyed delicious meals, homemade desserts, her specialty Christmas cookies, produce from her garden and as many fine quilts and afghans as they could use. She delighted in her children, grand- and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed her outdoor flower gardens and indoor plants. Betty was a nearly-70-year member of the Church of the Presentation in Maplewood and long participated in various church-related groups and programs, as well as in local social/civic activities in Maplewood and at Realife Cooperative of Phalen Village, where she lived after Ted's passing. Since 2019, she resided at Glenview Assisted Living in Shell Lake, WI. Throughout her life, after the Lord, her love and service to Ted and their family were her priority.
