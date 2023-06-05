Elayne Sutter

Elayne Sutter, age 95, resident of Burnsville/Northfield, Minnesota, passed away at Benedictine living community in Northfield on May 29, 2023.

Memorial service, 1:30 PM on Monday, June 12, 2023, at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Trail, Lakeville. Memorial Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Spooner Wisconsin. Condolences: whitefuneralhomes.com.

