Elaine Paffel

Elaine Ruth Paffel, 82, of Shell Lake died on July 9, 2020, at her home. She was born on November 8, 1937, in Janesville, Illinois, to Rosa and Anna (Pagu) Talbert. 

She was married on June 1, 1957, to LaVerne Paffel, who preceded her in death in 2005.

Elaine loved spending time with her family, going on road trips, gardening, canning, doing puzzles, and spending her free time reading! She was a very talkative woman and made sure that her family was left with many fond memories of their time together. 

She is survived by her children, Julie Loofboro, Karl (Evelyn) Paffel, Mark Paffel, and Thomas (Martha) Paffel; grandchildren, Rose Loofboro, Michael Paffel, Miranda Paffel, Ashley Paffel, Craig Paffel, Nathan (Tia) Paffel, and Katie Paffel; 10 great-grandchildren, including Anthony Loofboro and Jaidyn Martinez; two brothers; two sisters; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne; parents; two brothers; and two sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. 

Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.

