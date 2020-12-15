Elaine Krantz

Elaine Marie Krantz died on December 12, 2020. She was born on October 28, 1930, to Alfred and Annie (Garbe) Schubert in the town of Dewey, Burnett County, was raised on the family farm, and attended Spooner High School. She married Vincent "Bud" Krantz on June 28, 1947, and they farmed in Timberland, bought and sold livestock, and raised their four children.
In addition to the duties of farmer and homemaker, Elaine worked for 3M and Falcon Drill, before shifting to private enterprise. She operated "Elaine's Sew and So" in Shell Lake where she sold fabric, notions, and taught sewing classes. She was an active member of the Shell Lake Chamber of Commerce and served as chairperson of the Town and Country Days Committee. Her last sewing endeavor was working with Milt and Jean Odden sewing Norwegian folk apparel. She also sewed countless items for her family, from simple dresses and suits to her daughter Dayle's wedding gown and veil which she completed on a treadle machine.
Hospitality was an important part of Bud and Elaine's life, and there was always room around their family dinner table. She excelled at cooking, baking, and candy making.
Elaine is survived by her children, Carl (Sharon) Krantz of Belleville, Dayle (Tom) Ricci of Trego, and Paul Krantz of Barronett; a special friend, Joe Rittorono of Spooner; six grandchildren, Troy, Wayne, Trevor, Beau, Nick, and Heidi; 14 grandchildren, Courtney, Jacob, Jenna, Leslie, Piper, Beau, Kaylee, Nicole, Lexi, Jessica, Benjamin, Hadassah, Asher, and Elise; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Annie Schubert; husband, Bud; son, Eugene, and his wife, Kathy; sister, Esther, and her husband, Hans Nielsen; and brother, Eugene, and his wife, Elaine Schubert.
A private family service (which will be streamed on Facebook) will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, with Pastor Reg Meyers officiating and special music by Jennifer Slater. Burial will follow at Shell Lake Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Troy Krantz, Wayne Krantz, Trevor Krantz, Beau Krantz, Nick Ricci, and Ben Uitenbroek. Skinner Funeral Home, Shell Lake, is serving the family, and online condolences are encouraged at skinnerfh.com.
