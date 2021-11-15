Elaine Jones, 82, of Spooner, died on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Indianhead Medical Center in Shell Lake, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Elaine was born on October 2, 1939, in Dayton, Iowa, to Marvin and Alice (Daniels) Osborne. After high school, in 1959 she enlisted in the U.S. Army in the Women’s Army Corps where she was honored with WAC of the Month in December of 1960 and WAC of the Year for 1960. She was honorably discharged in 1961.
Elaine moved to the Spooner/Shell Lake area where she owned a café in Shell Lake and worked in retail sales in a variety of stores in the Spooner/Shell Lake area. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, arts and crafts, bingo, playing dice with friends, and taking trips to the casino.
Elaine is survived by her brother, Gordon “Butch” Osborne, of Minong; sister-in-law, Sharen Osborne, of Spooner; and several nieces and nephews.
Elaine is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Nancy; son-in-law, Louis Turany; and brother, Gerald.
A celebration of Elaine’s life will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Community Building at Goslin Court in Spooner. Interment with Military Honors will be held at the Earl Cemetery at a later date.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Allan Haesemeyer and the nursing staff at Indianhead Medical Center for their compassionate care for Elaine as she fought her final battle.
