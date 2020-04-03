Eileen Giddings

Eileen Rose Giddings, formerly of Spooner, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Eileen was born on May 9, 1924, in Lampson to Palmer and Esther Ness. Eileen was the oldest of three children. She graduated from Spooner High School in 1942 and married Eugene Giddings on December 5, 1944.
Eileen worked for the Wisconsin State Patrol for 18 years. Following her retirement, she had continued involvement with the community through advocacy and leadership roles. She was a member of the Spooner City Council representing the 5th Ward, a member of Faith Lutheran Church, the LWML, and sang in the church choir.
Eileen loved to sing and dance from her earliest years and continued to sing and dance throughout her life. She loved listening to music, playing the piano, and being with family and friends. She was a loving and generous person who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by one daughter, Michelle Seymour of Rice Lake; grandchildren, James (Tammie) Seymour and Jennifer (Travis) Ludvigson of Eau Claire; and five great-grandchildren, Logan, Alexxis, Gabriel, Ryley Seymour and Samuel Ludvigson.
Eileen is preceded in death by her parents; two siblings; husband, Gene Giddings; son, Randy Giddings; and son-in-law, Lewis Seymour.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private service and burial will take place.
Online memories or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.