Edwin G. Hoecherl, 90, was called home by our Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Ed was a proud Air Force veteran, a devout Christian which value he passed on to his children, and was always ready for a good round of golf with his “usual four-some” which always included his close friend Harold in Alabama.

Ed was born in Genesee Depot on November 12, 1929, and lived there until he was 9 and moved to Spooner, where he worked on the family farm. At age 18 he moved to Milwaukee where he worked as a manager of a local loan company.

Ed married and lived in Greendale where he raised three children. When the children were college age, Ed moved to Hollywood, Florida, where he became regional manager and married Gail. After retirement he moved to Anniston, Alabama, where he sold real estate.

When he was 83, he and Gail moved back to Wisconsin and spent their time in New Berlin.

Edwin is the beloved husband of the late Gail (Pegram) for 35 years; the loving father of Gregory, Dan (Rosanne), and the late Debra Trinckes; dear brother of the late Roland (Shirley), Harold (Sandy), Arnold (MaryLou), and Donald (the late Giselle); and also is survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

