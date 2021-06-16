Edward Melton, 96, peacefully passed away at his home, surrounded by his wife and children, on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
He was a veteran of World War II and served with the 1040th Army Air Force from 1943 to 1945.
Edward was born on November 19, 1924, in Beaverbrook to Earl C. and Viola C. (Dickerson) Melton.
He served as register of deeds for Washburn County from 1983 to 1994.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn (Micken); son, Kent Melton; daughters, Lois Persen (Robert Dings), Cindy Moore (Kenneth), Barbara Melton, and Beverly Melton (Adan Salanda);
brothers and sister, Bion Melton, Lily Melton, Gene (Shirley) Melton, and June (Jim) Mueller; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Viola Melton; his brother, Charles Melton; his children, Donna Melton-Markadonis, Alan Melton, Patti Melton, and Stanley Melton; and his granddaughter, Kari Kopping-Hanson.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 19, at Faith Lutheran Church in Spooner, with Pastor Brent Berkesch officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, June 21.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories and/or condolences may be left for Edward’s family at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
