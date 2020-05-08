Edward Dugdale

Edward James Dugdale, 74, of Wascott died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Essential Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born on June 7, 1945, in Chicago to Roy and Virginia Dugdale. After graduating from high school in Illinois, he moved to California where he was in the real estate business and was married to Patricia Styler. They moved to Minong, where they owned and operated Club Northern Bar and Restaurant for many years. Ed was also a bartender in the Minong area. He was a member of the Shriners International.
He is survived by his wife, Patty Styler Dugdale; two stepsons, David and Kevin Sanderson; two brothers, Dr. William “Bill” and Roy “Happy” Dugdale; three sisters, Dorothey Burke Dugdale, Edith “Cookie” Riehm, and Virginia “Ginny” Rambert; and many nephews, nieces, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Virginia Dugdale, and a sister, Florence Clemons.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions on public gatherings. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
