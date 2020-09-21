Edmond Dansereau

Edmond James Dansereau lost his gallant battle with cancer at home in Minong on September 12, 2020.
He was born in Minneapolis, Minneapolis, to Rollo and Barbara Dansereau on October 7, 1954.
“Uncle Ed” never married. He was more concerned with his mother and others than taking care of himself. He was a friend to all. He was a problem solver and loved helping others.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Dansereau; Danny (Val) Dansereau, DiAnn (Pat) Dansereau, Renee (Jim) Knudsen, and Elie (Dawn) Dansereau; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rollo Dansereau.
A Celebration of Life will be held next summer.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences may be left for Ed’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
