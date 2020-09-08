Edith Groat

Edith (Klinkenberg) Groat passed peacefully and quietly on August 29, 2020.
She was born on December 6, 1926. She is the loving mother of four children, Ronald D. (Jennifer) Groat, Randall G. Groat, Jerome D. Groat (Mary), and Valaurie G. (Greg) Trumm, and grandmother of nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was known for her kindness, compassion, generosity, love of family, intelligence, and love of Jesus Christ. She was raised in Almena, a graduate of Barron (Wisconsin) High School, and the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
She was a school teacher, Boy Scout den mother, devoted volunteer in various congregations of the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church, and loving mother, aunt, sister, wife, grandmother, and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. H.E. and Charlotte Klinkenberg; three brothers and two sisters; her husband, Ronald G. “Topper” Groat; and her son, Randall ‘Rudy’ Groat.
Services will be scheduled at Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in the summer of 2021, where she will join her husband and two of her brother-in-laws. A Celebration will be planned in the Minneapolis area around that time.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Douglas County, 809 Elm St., Suite 1200, Alexandria Minnesota 56308; 320.763.6018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.