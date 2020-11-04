Duane Richard died peacefully at his home in Minong on October 21, 2020, at the age of 77.
Duane was born on December 22, 1942, in Minong to Muriel and Julius Richard. He graduated from Northwood High School in 1960, after which he joined the Army National Guard. Duane served for four years before moving to Minong and working for Northwood Marine Canvas with his brother, Gerry.
Duane is survived by his son, Gerrod Richard; sister, Judy White; and brother, Don Richard.
He is preceded in death by his sisters, Sue Michaelson and Marjorie Richard; brothers, Gerry Richard and James Richard; mother, Muriel Richard; and father, Julius Richard.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for the spring of 2021. All are welcome to attend and commemorate Duane’s life.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences may be left for Duane’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
