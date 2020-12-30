Douglas McCreadie

Douglas W. McCreadie, 79, of Spooner and formerly of Rochester, Minnesota, died on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Eau Claire.
Douglas W. McCreadie was born on October 27, 1941, in Kenmore, New York, as the eldest son of Doris and Walter McCreadie. He married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie J. Corrie, right out of high school and immediately went to serve in the Air Force where he worked on B-52 bombers. In November of 1966, he received an honorable discharge as a sergeant.
He returned to Buffalo, New York, where he began his career with IBM as a customer engineer and stayed with the company until his retirement in 1996 as a district manager. After his retirement, he moved permanently to his cabin in Spooner, where he worked as a town supervisor and the town chairman.
As a father of four, he spent a lot of time with the family, whether it was swimming in a pool or riding rollercoasters in an amusement park. He was even known to have broken a leg while playing hockey on roller skates. Doug loved his role as a grandfather, spending as much time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as he could. Known to them as "Chief,” he enjoyed having the grandchildren at the cabin for cousin camp where huge bonfires and a few stitches were had. He enjoyed playing water volleyball and pulling the grandchildren on tubes behind the boat, "accidentally" dumping anyone into the water who challenged him, while wearing a mischievous grin.
Doug had a woodshop above his garage where he made things such as tables, cabinets, and a canoe bookshelf. He inherited his love of woodworking from his grandfather and enjoyed spending time making things in the woodshop with his grandchildren.
Since his retirement, he had the most fulfillment when working for Scott Fire Department. Doug's father and great-grandfather were fire chiefs in Kenmore, New York, where he was exposed to his love of firefighting. Doug thrived while doing anything for the Town of Scott fire department, whether it was fighting fires or purchasing new fire trucks or equipment. He combined his love of grilling with the fire department chicken barbeque by being in charge of all the grilling of the chicken and the beer consumption that goes along with it. He spent the last five years of his career as the chief of the fire department.
Doug is survived by Bonnie McCreadie, his wife of 60 years; four children, Scott (Beth), Stephanie, Kim (Matt), and Karen (Scott); eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his sister, Kathy (Rick).
He is preceded in death by his brother, Tom (Sue); father, Walter; and mother, Doris.
A celebration of life will take place this summer when it is safe for all to gather.
Memorials may be sent to the Scott Volunteer Fire Department, 28390 County Road H, Spooner, WI 54801.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories and or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
