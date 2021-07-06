Douglas Gallop

Douglas James Gallop, 89, of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, formerly of Shell Lake, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. He will be dearly missed.
Doug was born on August 29, 1931, in Cumberland to Bert and Colista (Arnes) Gallop. He spent his younger years in Barronett. The family then moved to Mason, where he graduated from Ashland High School. In 1949 the family moved to Shell Lake.
He went on to attend Augsburg College for one year before joining the service at the age of 19. Doug proudly served in the Air Force as a waist gunner on a B-29 bomber, flying 38 missions over North Korea during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1953.
He then went on to graduate from Hamline University in 1957.
On March 31, 1956, Doug married Shirley Hawkinson at Salem Lutheran Church in Shell Lake. They spent 65 happy years together.
Doug worked in banking his entire career. In 1973, they moved to Grand Rapids, Minnesota, where he joined the First National Bank of Grand Rapids, as president. Doug retired as president of Union Bank and Trust in Minneapolis in 1994.
Doug and Shirley spent the next 25 years living at their lake home in Shell Lake in the summers and The Villages, Florida, in the winter months. When he was not working on projects at home, he enjoyed playing golf with the guys. He also enjoyed the annual trips to the deer shack.
Family was always most important to Doug, and he had a positive impact on everyone who knew him.
Doug is survived by his wife, Shirley; his children, Robyn (Rick) Perkins, Brad (Renee Bymark) Gallop; daughter-in-law, Jackie Gallop; grandchildren Breanna Gallop, Dana (Tyler) Scherf, Graham (Santina) Gallop, Ariel Gallop, Nick (Alexa) Perkins, Kelsey Bymark, and Kade Tix, along with two great-grandchildren, Tucker Scherf and Tripp Bymark, and future great grandson, Connor Douglas Perkins.
Doug was preceded in death by his son, Brian Gallop; parents, Bert and Colista (Arnes) Gallop; brother, Bud, and sister-in-law, Bev Gallop.
Services will be held on Friday, July 9,at Salem Lutheran Church in Shell Lake. Visitation will take place at 11 a.m., followed by the service at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Salem Lutheran Church in Shell Lake or to a local VFW post.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.