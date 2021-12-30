Dorothy Soholt

Dorothy Nina Soholt, age 86, of Shell Lake, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Glenview Assisted Living.
Dorothy was born September 23, 1935, in Sarona, Wisconsin, to Gustav and Ruth (Hendrickson) Soholt. At the age of 2, Dorothy’s family moved to Spooner, Wisconsin, and in 1953, she graduated from Spooner High School. After graduation, Dorothy went on to college at Superior State and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1957.
Dorothy moved to Milwaukee with her sister and taught in the Milwaukee public school system for 33 years. The first 28 years of her career were spent teaching first and second grade, then she went onto teaching in Head Start for the last five years. In 2001 Dorothy moved back to Spooner and became a member of the Faith Lutheran Church and the Red Hat Society.
Dorothy was an outstanding ballroom dancer and enjoyed dancing in competitions for over 40 years. She competed in events in New York, New Orleans, Bahamas, and Canada. Dorothy also enjoyed reading, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and attending plays and concerts. Most of all Dorothy loved spending time with friends and family.
Dorothy is survived by her brother, Don (Bev) Soholt of Parker, Colorado; her nephews, Craig (Julie) Soholt of Shell Lake, Wisconsin, and Brian Soholt of Spooner, Wisconsin; and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded by her parents; sisters, Marie Soholt, Florence Bortz, Julia Klein, Beulah Soholt, and Gladys Brett; brothers, Dean Soholt, Arthur Soholt, and baby Richard; and her very dear friend Bernie Lamp.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m., at the Faith Lutheran Church with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at the Madge Evergreen Cemetery following the service.
