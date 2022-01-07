Doris ‘Huna’ Walters

Doris “Huna” Scribner Walters, 84, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at her home with her family surrounding her.
She was born on April 21, 1937, in Washburn County, Wisconsin, to Adolph and Bertha (Buttenhoff) Lambrecht. Doris graduated from Spooner High School in 1955.
She was married to Vern Scribner on June 22, 1955, in Trego, Wisconsin, and he preceded her in death. Doris was married to Clifford Walters on November 1, 1966, and he later preceded her in death.
She loved to dance, play cards and bake.
She is survived by four children, Kurt (Lisa) Scribner, Lou Aine Scribner, Carrie (Bill) Madison, and Kraig (Jolene) Scribner; two stepchildren, Steve (Nancy) Walters and Kathy Taylor; six grandchildren, Rachel, Clint, Kaily, Shane, Kyle, and Karisa; three stepgrandsons, Christopher, Jeff, and Jason; 18 great-grandchildren; a brother, Steven Lambrecht; and three nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Vern Scribner and Clifford Walters; a son, Douglas Scribner; a stepson, Dale Walters; her parents, Adolph and Bertha Lambrecht; and a brother, Billy Joe Gruenhagen.
A celebration of her life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake.
