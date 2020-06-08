Dora Jean Wickware, 89, of Springbrook passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

She was born on March 22, 1931, in Shovel Lake, Minnesota, the daughter of the late Jesse and Edith (Sharbonda) Butterfield. She was passionate about family and music.

Dora is survived by her two sons, Harley (Cathy) Wickware, Sarona, and Jeff Wickware of Chiefland, Florida; two daughters, Bonnie (Bob) Taylor of Springbrook, and April (Calvin) Everson of Springbrook; and one daughter-in-law, two sons-in-law, 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends that will miss her.

Dora is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Paul Butterfield, Elmer Butterfield, Laura Mott, Albert Butterfield, Chester Butterfield, Gladys Minnick, Violet Gooch, Mary Helen Beavin, Harold Stanley Butterfield, Larry Butterfield, and Leroy James Butterfield.

A celebration of life will be held at Harley and Cathy’s residence on Sunday, June 14, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to the family at N3331 Cty. Hwy. M, Sarona, WI, 54870, and online at bratley-nelsonchapels.com. Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Dora Wickware as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments