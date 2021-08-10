Donna Zimbrick, 80, of Springbrook, died on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth after a brief illness.
Donna was born on May 29, 1941, in Spooner to Fritz and Lu (Belter) Parker. She attended Spooner schools where she was a cheerleader and graduated in 1959. After graduation, she moved to Minneapolis and lived there until 1963.
On June 10, 1961, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, David Zimbrick, at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Spooner, and they later welcomed their first child. In 1963, the family moved back home, where they have been residents of the town of Springbrook ever since.
Except for times here and there, Donna was a homemaker for her husband and children, enjoying cooking, baking, and canning. After the kids were grown, she enjoyed her trips to the casino, playing cards, spending time with friends and family, and watching “The Price Is Right” and “Wheel of Fortune.” Donna also loved being at the lake, reading, and trips to Florida where she would walk the sand by the ocean picking shells.
Donna and David were members of the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Springbrook where she played the organ for many years.
Donna is survived by her husband of 60 years, David, of Springbrook; daughters, Michelle “Miki” (Brian Rose) Davies of Birchwood, Susan (Gary) Grubbs of Lampson, and Shannon (Charlie) Vig of Springbrook; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Gary (Judy) Parker of Neenah, Ron (Jeanne) Parker of Rice Lake, and John (Jean) Parker of Spooner; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Fritz and Lu Parker.
A private family funeral will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. A Celebration of Life Gathering for Friends and Family will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Springbrook VFW from 1 to 4 p.m.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories and/or condolences may be left for Donna’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
