Donna Roberge

Donna L. (Frank-Peterson) Roberge passed away on November 9, 2020. She was born on August 31, 1933, to Curly and Elsie Frank in Gordon.
Donna attended school in Gordon, graduating in 1950, heading off to University of Wisconsin-Superior. During that first year, she met George Peterson, and they married in September of 1951. They raised three beautiful children in Shell Lake: David, Joel, and Susan. She later reached her educational goal by earning her LPN degree in the late 1960s at Superior nursing school, and it changed the course of her life.
Donna married Donald Roberge in December of 1992 in Rice Lake, and they lived in Spooner.
She truly loved being a nurse, and many benefited from her dedication and devotion. She worked at Shell Lake, Cumberland, Medford, and Minocqua. Her last time working was with Terraceview Nursing Center as she worked up to her stroke in 1997. After her stroke, she stayed at Terraceview Living Center for four years until transferring closer to her daughter to Manawa Community Nursing Center in 2001 until her passing.
Donna’s most remarkable gifts were her cooking and how she cared for the many people in her life, especially those she met in her nursing career. She also enjoyed music, dancing, and traveling. Every holiday was over the top. She made sure everyone had a gift from her wherever she went, and no one ever left hungry during a visit!
The greatest loves of her life were the grandchildren and great-grandchildren! They were her light and always made her heart happy.
Donna leaves many wonderful memories with her son, Dave (Sally) Peterson, Shell Lake; daughter, Susie, Eau Claire; sister, Doris Magdzas (Roger), Superior; grandchildren, Tim (Angie) Peterson, Laurel (Mark) Stellrecht, Kyle (Brenda) Greenhow, KC Greenhow (Mary), William Vaughan, and Andrea Blair; great-grandchildren, Grace, Josiah (Sara), Jesse, Julia, Jaelle, Josie, Jubilee, Olivia, Max, Tommy, Aliyah, Amelia, Mariah, and Jade; many “step or adopted in” grandchildren she loved without condition, Tiffany, Taylor, Abby, Christian, Krisann, Alex, Bethany, and Brianna. She also enjoyed her nieces and nephews, Dennis (Terry), Diane (Jeff), Doug (Darla), Don (Laurie), Darrell (Laura), and Doreen.
She was proceeded in death by her son, Joel F. Peterson; husbands, George Peterson and Donald Roberge; parents, Curly and Elsie Frank; two half-sisters, Dee and Lee; niece, Denise Magdzas; nephew, Gary Peterson; and brother-in-law, Donald Magdzas.
A private family graveside service was held at Shell Lake Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. Skinner Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences are welcomed at skinnerfh.com.
