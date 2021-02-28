Donn Dinnies

Donn Richard Dinnies, 91, of Shell Lake died at Mayo Health System Eau Claire, after a brief illness, on February 24, 2021. He was born on June 2, 1929 in Menomonie to Bernhardt and Edith (Clack) Dinnies.
While working for NorthWest Airlines in Chicago, he met his wife to be ("the woman with the good-looking legs") on the train. Donn was married on July 2, 1955, to Mary Lee Lund of Shell Lake. They resided in Shell Lake for the remainder of their lives.
Donn was a proud Navy veteran, who was stationed in Guantanamo Bay during the Korean War. He had a great love for his family and golf. Even into his 90s, he enjoyed watching golf on TV and his nightly martini.
He is survived by two daughters, Jane (Steve) Byrd of Chippewa Falls and Diann (Bradford) Armitage of Minnetonka, Minnesota; son, Jonn (Barbara) Dinnies of Luck; seven grandchildren, Michael, Erik, Austin, Katelyn, Ben, Matt, and Samantha; two great-grandchildren, Amelia and Jensen; sister, Mary Quilling of Menomonie; and nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.
Donn was preceded in death by his wife in 2019, Mary (first round of golf has already been completed); and sister, Judy Rasmussen.
Donn and Mary will be laid to rest at a later date at Shell Lake Cemetery. They will now play golf and enjoy Happy Hour with their friends forever.
Donn’s family would like to thank Dr. Allan Haesemeyer, the staff of the Shell Lake Clinic, Indianhead Medical Center in Shell Lake, and the Mayo Health System Eau Claire staff for their years of care and compassion.
Memorials will be given to the Shell Lake Public Library or if preferred, a charity of the giver’s choice.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is entrusted with serving the family.
