Donavon Hecht

Donavon Joseph Hecht, 90, of Shell Lake, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2021.
Don was born Aug. 23, 1931, to Joseph and Genevieve Hecht of Timberland.
He served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War.
Don married his love, Patricia Albee, on April 23, 1955, at the Coomer Lutheran Church.
Don is survived by his brothers, Richard Hecht and Gary Jenkins, both of Cumberland; daughters, Mary (David) Melton and Lori (Robert) Parker, both of Shell Lake; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Genevieve Hecht; wife, Patricia; brothers, David and Robert Jenkins; sister, Phyllis Hammang; and grandsons, Robert and Joseph Parker.
Don always enjoyed his family and grandbabies and of course his kitty, Honey. Life with Don was always an adventure.
A private burial will be held on October 23.
