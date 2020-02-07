Donald 'Toby' Tobias

Donald J. "Toby" Tobias, 76, of Shell Lake died on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Indianhead Medical Center.
He was born on July 28, 1943 in Siren to Andrew and Gunda (Johnson) Tobias. Toby was raised in Siren, graduated from Siren High School in 1961, then served his country with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era as a hospital corpsman in Portsmith, Virginia.
After his service, Toby worked for Northern States Power Company (now Xcel Energy) in St. Paul from 1965 to 1971, during which time he attended night school at the University of Minnesota, studying political science. He was married in Webster on August 20, 1966, to Sharon Aubert. He graduated from the Columbia School of Broadcasting in San Francisco, California, and was later enrolled in the extended degree program at the University of Wisconsin–Superior.
Toby worked as a broadcaster from 1971 to 1983 at WCSW in Shell Lake before joining WAQE and WJMC in Rice Lake as program director from 1983 to 2008. He served on the 5142 Board in Cumberland for several years. He was chosen to deliver the keynote address at the 1981 Shell Lake High School Commencement Ceremony and served as Master of Ceremonies for the Memorial Day program in Shell Lake for many years.
He received the Distinguished Service Award to high school athletics for Northwestern Wisconsin. Toby earned several other honors, including Voice of Democracy Award, Appreciation Award from the Spooner Kiwanis Club and from the American Revolution Bicentennial Committee of Shell Lake, and a Certificate of Merit from Shell Lake High School.
After retirement, Toby enjoyed hunting, fishing, and many other outdoor activities. He was a Wisconsin sports fanatic and never missed an episode of Jeopardy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon of Shell Lake; their son, Tim (Jenny) Tobias of Minocqua; grandchildren, Garrett, Wesley, Stanley (Brook), and Caroline; great-grandchildren, Ruby and Archer; brother, Jim (Shirley) Tobias of Blaine, Minnesota; special first cousin, Arne (Harriet Rice) Ardell; nephews, Bryan (Pam) Aubert and their children, Nathan and Emma, and Kevin (Amanda) Aubert; son-in-law, Sean (Terrie) Stettler; and many nieces and nephews, their spouses, and children.
Toby was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Gunda Tobias; daughter, Heather Stettler; brothers, Gerald and Robert; and sisters, Shirley Anderson and Arlene Tobias.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, at Salem Lutheran Church, Shell Lake, with Pastor Sue Odegard officiating and with full Naval Honors accorded by the Shell Lake Honor Guard and the Wisconsin Military Honors Team. Burial will be in Siren Cemetery. Pallbearers are Garrett Tobias, Nathan Aubert, Bryan Aubert, Tim Tobias, Jim DeLadi, and Sean Stettler. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Skinner Funeral Home in Shell Lake and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.
Online condolences may be offered at www.skinnerfh.com.
