Donald Taylor, 71, Spooner, died on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Indianhead Medical Center in Shell Lake.
Donald Vern Taylor was born on March 27, 1948, at his grandparents’ home on Hwy. 70 near Spooner as his grandmother was a midwife. He was the eighth of 10 children born to Vern and Vivian (King) Taylor.
Donald spent most of his life in the Spooner area, and after the death of his mother, Vivian, in November of 2006 had been a resident of the Whispering Pines Group Home in Spooner.
As a younger man, Donald would attend St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and later in life due to health reasons would receive communion at his home. Even though Donald’s hands were crippled, he would pass his time with many hands-on activities which included woodcrafts, painting, fishing, playing cards, weaving, and embroidery.
Mostly, Donald will be remembered for his walks downtown to his favorite restaurant, Riverstreet, where he loved to tease the waitresses.
Donald is survived by his siblings, James Taylor of Grantsburg, Maxine Wald of Cable, Carol Avery of Trego and Texas, Gerald (Connie) Taylor of Ellsworth, Bonita (Jim) Brande of Spooner, Lois (Glen) Jacobson of Trego, and Patricia Harris of Milltown; and many nephews and nieces.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Verneal Melton; brother, Robert Taylor; and several nephews and nieces.
A gathering of friends and family will be on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Spooner Funeral Home, with a brief service at 11 a.m. A spring interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Spooner.
“Many thanks to the staff at the Indianhead Medical Center and also Whispering Pines for the great care that was given to Donald during his time there,” the family said.
Online memories or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
