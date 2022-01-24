Donald Richards

Donald E. Richards of Minong, Wisconsin, died peacefully in South Carolina on January 17, 2022, at the age of 87.
Don was born to Muriel (Barber) and Julius Richard in Minong, Wisconsin, on Feb. 18, 1934. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire with a degree in business.
Celebrating 66 years of marriage, he and Shirley Duchesneau were wed in 1955. Don and Shirley made their home in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, for over 40 years, where he owned and operated an insurance agency. The agency continues to operate today, serving several surrounding communities. They also maintained a cabin in Minong, Wisconsin, allowing them to be near family and eventually retire there.
As an entrepreneur, Don invested in a wild rice farm in Minnesota which he developed into a packaging and marketing company, Chieftain Wild Rice, in Spooner, Wisconsin. The company continues to deliver products to restaurants and grocery stores nationwide.
Don loved flying and owned his own plane that he flew back and forth between Minong and Beaver Dam, allowing him to manage both of his businesses in person and remain close to family. He logged many hours in flight including a few cross-country trips to the mountains and various other destinations with family and friends.
He had an adventurous spirit and appreciated nature. He skied in the mountains, rafted the Columbia, fished in Alaska, cruised the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Pacific, Atlantic, and the Danube, and traveled to numerous countries. He was introduced to Australia by a dear friend and fell in love with the land and people. He became part owner in a ranch with a few close friends, giving him an excuse to return many times.
They began their retirement wintering in the Southwest desert area with close friends for several years until they discovered the Low Country in South Carolina, settling on Callawassie Island for over 20 years. He loved golfing, walking through the autumn woods, and relaxing at the cabin where he enjoyed the lakeview and caught many beautiful sunrises. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with the many good friends he made along the way.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; sister, Judy (Jack White); daughters, Jill (Scott Dahlstrom), Rochelle (Randy Thoma); daughter-in-law, Lora; grandchildren, Jason, Davis, Parker (Angel), Cameron, Carter and Emily; and great-granddaughter, Madeline.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Sue (Michaelson) and Marjorie; brothers, Gerry, Duane, and James; and son, Jeff.
Don was cremeated and will be brought back to Wisconsin, where a Celebration of Life will be held in early summer in Wisconsin.
