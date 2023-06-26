Donald L. Anderson

Donald L. Anderson passed away on June 20, 2023, at age 75, with his children by his side.

Donnie was born to Donald (Mick) and Dorothy on June 3, 1948. He graduated from Waukesha South High School and worked at Envirex in Waukesha for many years. He eventually moved to Springbrook, WI, where he could enjoy the outdoors and spend time with friends. He is survived by his sisters, Ann (Bob Miller) and Sue (Tom Evans), and his children, Aric (Amy Boatman) and Kelly (Wessberg). He was the grandfather of six grandchildren: Aiden, Dylan, Owen, Gavin, Ethan and Emma.

