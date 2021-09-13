Donald ‘Donnie’ Ferguson

Donnie Ferguson, 63, a resident of the town of Evergreen, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Donald Wayne Ferguson was born on July 17, 1958, in Waukesha to Lyle and Rosemary (Peterson) Ferguson. He graduated from the Kettle Moraine High School in 1976 and began work designing, manufacturing, and flying all around the world repairing aquatic machinery. In 1997 he moved to the town of Evergreen and began working locally as a welder before taking a job with the American Commercial Barge Line until his retirement in 2020.
Donnie enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, playing pool, and snowmobiling. He was a gifted mechanic, sharing his gift by helping his brother, Mel, with his modified race car. Most of all, he enjoyed socializing with family and friends and being on the lake.
Donnie is survived by his sister, Judy Dow, of Spooner; brothers, Bill Ferguson of Palmyra and Mel (Kathleen) Ferguson of Spooner; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering of friends and family to share memories of Donnie will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Spooner Funeral Home.
Arrangements were entrusted to Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories and/or condolences may be left for Donnie’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
