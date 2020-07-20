Don Harper

Don Leon Harper, 86, of Minong passed away on March 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Stanberry Rail Saloon in Stanberry on Sunday, July 26, from noon to 4 p.m. A private graveside service was previously held at Greenwood Cemetery in Minong.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Don’s family at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

A full obituary appeared previously in the Spooner Advocate and is online at spooneradvocate.com.

