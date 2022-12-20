Dianna Dawn Pennington White

On Sunday, December 18, 2022, Dawn White passed away at the age of 81 in Colorado.

She was a 1959 graduate of Spooner High School. Dawn was the daughter of Harvey and Pauline Pennington, and the granddaughter of Richard and Alta (Porter) Mauk and Eli and Kate (Servi) Pennington. She was a member of Spooner Church of the Nazarene, where her father was the Sunday School Superintendent.

