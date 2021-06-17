Diane Kilen

Diane W. Kilen, 78, of Shell Lake, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her home.
Diane Winter Illges was born October 4, 1942, in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of George and Mildred (Rasmussen) Illges. She was raised in Paddock Lake, WI, and attended school in Salem, WI, where she graduated from Central High School. Diane was a homemaker, raising her two daughters in Spooner, WI. On November 10, 2001, Diane was joined in marriage to James Kilen in Shell Lake, WI. Diane enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, crossword puzzles and her trips to the casino. Diane was an animal lover and had numerous pets throughout her life.
Diane is survived by her husband of 19 years, James; two daughters, April Osborn of Springbrook, WI, and Robin (Kevin) Tripp of Stone Lake, WI; two stepchildren, James Kilen of Madison, WI, and Jamie (Martin) Denlinger of DeForest, WI; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, David Illges; sister, Joni Illges; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private interment will be held for Diane at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Diane’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
