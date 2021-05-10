Dennis Kruger

Rev. Dennis F. Kruger, 71, Stratford, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Wausau.

Dennis was born on August 23, 1949, in Bloomington, Minnesota, to Floyd and Lorayne Kruger.

He married Janice J. Balk on May 31, 1969, in Kenosha.

After his education and training to be a pastor, Dennis became a bi-vocational minister and drove school bus for 36 years. As an ordained pastor, he and Jan ministered together in various locations throughout the country, including Kansas, Alaska, Colorado, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, and 25 years in Spooner.

Dennis enjoyed camping, fishing, reading, baseball, and his dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Jan; their sons, Scott Kruger and Brad (Jill) Kruger; and three grandchildren, Cole, Carson, and Cullen. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Nick (Pat) Balk, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 21, at Sauter/Rembs Funeral Home, Stratford, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. until service time. Rev. Brian Williams will officiate.

