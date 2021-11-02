Dennis Leon Johnson, 73, of Shell Lake died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Shell Lake Health Care Center.
He was born on July 28, 1948, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Arthur and Christella (Sorensen) Johnson.
He was married in Shell Lake on May 3, 1969, to Amenda Clark.
Dennis loved to go deer hunting, fishing, going on Sunday car rides, playing Smear, and enjoying a few beers.
He is survived by his wife, Amenda; daughters, Kim (Steve) Bulgrin and Tammy Johnson; grandchildren, Ivy Morrison and Gabriel Clark; great grandchildren, Jayden Morrison and Hazel Graham; sister, Carol Merritt; and many other family and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Christella Johnson.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
