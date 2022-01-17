Dennis Hubatch

Dennis Roy Hubatch, also known to many as “Huby,” “Pappy,” or “Uncle Dennis,” passed away early Monday morning, Jan. 10, 2022, at his home in Springbrook, Wisconsin. He was surrounded by his immediate family. He was 67 years old.
The youngest and last living child of Roy and Doris (Vaclavik) Hubatch, he was born February 13, 1954, in Antigo, Wisconsin, where his mom and dad were born and raised. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth (Kenny) Hubatch; and sister, Janice Glover-Hubatch.
At the age of 21 he married his wife to be for 47 years Debra Ann Lester. They married on April 27, 1974, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.
Dennis and Debbie had two children, Curt (Annie) Hubatch and Beth (Josh Doble) Hubatch, also of Springbrook. Their grandchildren are Daniel, Hayden, and Sophia Hubatch, and Tyler and Chandler Bauer. They also have several nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
He worked as an assembler and supervisor for Mayville Metal in Mayville, Wisconsin, for over 30 years. After retiring in 2003 he and Debbie moved to Springbrook to be close to their two children. There he worked in construction, building homes in the area with his brother-in-law, then finished the working part of his life in the Wal-Mart sporting goods department.
Dennis was also a talented woodworker general handyman, and overall tinkerer. He could calmly fix a lot of things with an eye for detail. He enjoyed life in the Northwoods, especially hunting and fishing with family and friends. He also loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and rides with his wife.
Dennis was a big man with a big heart. He listened more than he spoke. His actions spoke louder than his words. He always had time to give a helping hand when asked. Sometimes it seemed like he was “on call” waiting to be asked. You could count on Dennis.
Family came first for Dennis. He lived within five miles of his children and most of Debbie’s side of the family. He spent the last years of his life caring for Debbie’s parents in their home while she worked. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle for close to 60 years.
Services will be announced at a later date.
