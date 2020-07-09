Dennis Granstrom

Dennis I. Granstrom, 82, of Springbrook died on July 1, 2020, at home under the care of Regional Hospice Services.
Dennis was born in Superioron February 11, 1938, to Clarence and Vernie (O’Brien) Granstrom. He graduated from Central High School and then served in the Navy for three years. Dennis was chief engineer on the boats on the Great Lakes, as part of his career. He also worked at the steam plant at the University of Wisconsin-Superior and St. Mary’s in which he retired in 1997.
He was a lifelong member of the VFW Post 10568 and served on the Honor Guard, which meant a lot to him. He also enjoyed gardening, ice fishing, and hunting.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 38 years, Elsie; daughters, Denise (Peter) Latcher and Sandra Pishion; stepchildren, Mike Patrick, William Patrick, and Randy Patrick; brothers, Dale (Helen) Granstrom and Peter (Mary) Granstrom; sister, Susan (Bob) Plunkett; and two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Dave Pishion; and stepson, Mitch Patrick.
A graveside service will be held at a later date. Information will be posted at the VFW in Springbrook.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
