Dennis Gene Guyer, aka Grape

Dennis Guyer, 72, of Shell Lake, WI, passed away on February 22, 2023.

Dennis was born February 8th, 1951. He grew up in Bruce, WI, and attended Bruce High School. He lived in Shell Lake, WI, for the remainder of his life with his spouse, Sharyl Ann Guyer, of 35 years.

